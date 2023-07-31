38,640 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.34. 121,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,347. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

