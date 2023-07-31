3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

