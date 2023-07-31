97,580 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.09% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

RWT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,267. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -78.05%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

