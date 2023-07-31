Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.04 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

