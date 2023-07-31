Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

