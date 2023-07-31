Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Further Reading
