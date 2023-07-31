Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,622 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AON by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.