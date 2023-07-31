American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Superconductor Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,628. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Insider Transactions at American Superconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

