AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. AON has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.59.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AON by 3,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,838 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in AON by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 665,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 112,562 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

