AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $155.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.17. 2,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,506. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 1.00. AppFolio has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 30.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

