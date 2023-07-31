Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $237,795.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,018 shares of company stock worth $501,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

