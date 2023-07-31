Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $36.13.
Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Despite Promising Q2 Report, Ford’s EV Business Faces Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.