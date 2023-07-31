argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $452.00 to $602.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.59.

argenx stock traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $506.67. 28,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,032. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.84 and its 200-day moving average is $391.82.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in argenx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

