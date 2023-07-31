Argus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $371.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.98.

Shares of MSFT traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $336.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,367,490. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

