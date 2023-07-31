Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect Artesian Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,109. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $434.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.