Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,233 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 37,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,931. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.