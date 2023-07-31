Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. Avanos Medical has set its FY23 guidance at $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.