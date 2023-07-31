Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

AVTR opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

