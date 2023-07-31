Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

