Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BWFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 2,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,233. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

