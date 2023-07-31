Barclays Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $425.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $455.50.

KLAC opened at $510.44 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $513.50. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

