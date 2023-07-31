Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

