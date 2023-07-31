Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 157,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,880. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

