Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 72,683 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.90 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.