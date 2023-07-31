BMO Capital Markets Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $26.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.
United States Steel Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Stepping Up: Skechers’ Strong Q2 Boosts Investor Confidence
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.