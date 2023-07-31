BMO Capital Markets Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $26.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

