Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $29,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,808.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 58,801 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 194,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 6.1 %

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $121.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.