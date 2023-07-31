Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $168.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

