Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.07 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CRI opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

