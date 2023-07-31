Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 254 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVDA opened at $467.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.