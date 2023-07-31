Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

