Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.89. 251,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,714. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

