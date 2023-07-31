Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.30 billion-$149.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.51 billion. Centene also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 306,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,915. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Centene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,725,000 after buying an additional 377,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,552,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

