Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.30 billion-$149.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.51 billion. Centene also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $6.45 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

CNC stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 922,161 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.