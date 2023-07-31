CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

