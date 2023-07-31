Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Raised to $234.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $208.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.82. 18,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.30 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.