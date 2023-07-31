Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $325.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $273.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.09.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $396.80 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6,100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

