Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

