Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,490 shares of company stock worth $2,455,622 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

