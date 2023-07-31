Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.15 EPS.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,490 shares of company stock worth $2,455,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $192,019,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,459,000 after buying an additional 548,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.