Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $91.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Cimpress Trading Up 0.1 %
CMPR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,805. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional Trading of Cimpress
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.