Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $91.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barrington Research from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CMPR stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,805. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

