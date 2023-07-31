Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

