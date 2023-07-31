Citigroup Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $11.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.