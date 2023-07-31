Citigroup Raises Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $11.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.
NWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newell Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Stepping Up: Skechers’ Strong Q2 Boosts Investor Confidence
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.