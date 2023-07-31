Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 421,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,576. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,475 shares of company stock valued at $35,606,669 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.