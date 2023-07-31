Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $467.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

