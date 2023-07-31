Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,601 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.