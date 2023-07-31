Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $53.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. 17,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,478. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

