DA Davidson Increases Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $3.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. 26,537,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,002,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. Nikola has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nikola by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

