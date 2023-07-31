DA Davidson Raises Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $93.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medifast Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MED stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.06. 164,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Medifast by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

