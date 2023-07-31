DA Davidson Trims Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Target Price to $126.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $134.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.94. 12,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,015. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,501 shares of company stock worth $819,054. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

