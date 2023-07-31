Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Up 0.7 %

DAN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 126,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,893. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $9,078,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.