Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,784.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $431.64. 82,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,723. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.